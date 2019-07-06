American Assets Investment Management Has Raised By $580,000 Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding; Neogen (NEOG) Shorts Increased By 0.27%

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) had an increase of 0.27% in short interest. NEOG’s SI was 2.00 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.27% from 2.00M shares previously. With 216,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s short sellers to cover NEOG’s short positions. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 79,929 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 17.53% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 40.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Assets Investment Management Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 18.50%. The American Assets Investment Management Llc holds 69,800 shares with $2.04M value, up from 49,800 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $19.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 7.46M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review

Among 2 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $35 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Mngmt has 15,234 shares. Johnson Fincl reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Holderness Invs Co holds 0.4% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 28,628 shares. Bokf Na has 20,852 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Research owns 34.87M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The owns 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.27M shares. Reliance Of Delaware has 25,267 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. One Mngmt Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Montgomery Inv Management Inc invested in 0.13% or 10,300 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 10,933 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.19% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 2.19 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakworth holds 1,662 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp Limited Partnership stated it has 457,968 shares. Hills Natl Bank Com owns 18,281 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halliburton Company (HAL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Best Ideas List Still Has 50% Implied Upside for 8 Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $75,120 activity. Shares for $75,120 were sold by Beaty Anne L..

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Neogen Corporation (NEOG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At NEOG – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Neogen is Now Oversold (NEOG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Neogen Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) or 69,203 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Co stated it has 0.92% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 14,666 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 11,707 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.01% or 3,800 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,643 shares. Teton Advisors reported 157,000 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 9,059 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 37,761 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 16,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 7,554 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 63,143 shares. Provident Inv Mngmt holds 11,249 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs, New York-based fund reported 88,815 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.23 million activity. PARNELL JACK C also sold $313,233 worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) on Wednesday, February 6. $632,159 worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) was sold by HERBERT JAMES L on Monday, February 11.