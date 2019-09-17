American Assets Investment Management Has Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Valueact Holdings LP Trimmed Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 28.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 1.50 million shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Valueact Holdings Lp holds 3.71M shares with $519.55 million value, down from 5.21M last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $6.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 496,312 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 8.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Assets Investment Management Llc acquired 7,330 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The American Assets Investment Management Llc holds 95,000 shares with $11.82M value, up from 87,670 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $235.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 4.04M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 18.01% above currents $123.89 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 5 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15500 lowest target. $163.80’s average target is 24.84% above currents $131.21 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Buckingham Research. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Argus Research maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $16400 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank.

