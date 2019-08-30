American Assets Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Celgene (CELG) as Stock Declined; As Centene Del Com (CNC) Shares Rose, Somerset Trust Company Has Raised Position

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 1.51 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 1.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 41,410 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 119,048 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capital Ww Invsts has 27.78M shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 8,215 shares. Axon Capital Limited Partnership invested in 17.54% or 157,300 shares. Sit Investment Associate invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pitcairn holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 13,746 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 18,447 shares. Sg Americas invested in 0.01% or 22,705 shares. The New York-based Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.72% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). National Bank Of The West holds 0.3% or 48,437 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tributary Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tang Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.94% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 4,530 were reported by Of Toledo Na Oh. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.01% or 2,146 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 176,960 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Whitebox Advsrs holds 1.48% or 515,282 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt owns 2,258 shares. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn has 0.22% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,429 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 2.83% or 36,803 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 14,500 were reported by Fairfax Financial Limited Can. Mackenzie Finance Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wolverine Asset Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 28,000 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt invested in 10,642 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Checchi Advisers Limited owns 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,432 shares.

