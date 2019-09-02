American Assets Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $390,000; Sankaty Advisors Lifted Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $2.96 Million as Stock Declined

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.90M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.