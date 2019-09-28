American Assets Investment Management Has Increased Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $908,920 as Stock Price Rose; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Boosted Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 7,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 87,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 20,420 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.67M, up from 20,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade After the Saudi Arabia Strikes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Company has 48,980 shares. Conning has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 0.06% or 3,998 shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg owns 17,849 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management owns 32,137 shares. Foundation Resources Inc reported 184,752 shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 1.29% or 120,751 shares in its portfolio. 27,290 are held by Girard Prtn Ltd. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 30,611 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 254,901 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 9,481 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 11,624 shares. 8,980 are held by South Street Limited Liability Corp. Umb National Bank N A Mo accumulated 261,748 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Van Strum And Towne reported 11,090 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Strategies owns 1.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,495 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 2,041 shares. 10,800 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of The West. Valinor Lp holds 5.44% or 47,833 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 8,673 shares. Hedeker Wealth Llc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,783 shares. West Chester Capital owns 785 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 2,317 shares. 11,504 are held by Botty Lc. 28 are held by Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 319 shares. Harvest Cap has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,455 shares. Winslow Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 644,823 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) digital assistant Alexa gets into your head – Live Trading News” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon bull expects softer margins – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock — and Consider Never Selling – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.