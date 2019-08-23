American Assets Investment Management Has Increased By $390,000 Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; American National Bankshares (AMNB)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Assets Investment Management Llc acquired 15,000 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The American Assets Investment Management Llc holds 65,000 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $19.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 2.28M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

American National Bankshares Inc (AMNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 33 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 28 sold and reduced holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.50 million shares, up from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American National Bankshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 61,834 shares. 41,377 were accumulated by Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 9,105 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.22% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 13,784 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 29,620 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Gofen Glossberg Il invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mairs And Power, Minnesota-based fund reported 17,458 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc owns 1,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.05% or 39,400 shares. Curbstone Fincl has invested 0.74% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 755,229 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 5,544 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has declined 8.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. for 252,423 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 161,097 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 0.66% invested in the company for 46,341 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.53% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 31,740 shares.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $8.91 million for 10.94 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $368,910 activity.

More notable recent American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate American National Bankshares Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMNB) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American National Bankshares Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMNB) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American National Bankshares Inc. Completes Merger with HomeTown Bankshares Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National Bankshares Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.