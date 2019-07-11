American Assets Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $400,000 as Stock Price Declined; Adirondack Research & Management Stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Has Upped by $454,400 as Shares Rose

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 14.31 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 14.65 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 54,000 shares to 553,052 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 56,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,900 shares, and cut its stake in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (NYSE:TA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 139,849 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 1.28M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Systematic LP holds 304,355 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 409 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Com reported 20,000 shares. Stelliam Inv Management Lp stated it has 1.41M shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. North Star Corp holds 0% or 153 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 21,716 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 530,396 shares. Alps Inc reported 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Da Davidson And Company, a Montana-based fund reported 27,691 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Company invested in 0% or 92,741 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.07% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). National Asset Management holds 78,289 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd Liability owns 546,113 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Whittier Tru owns 189 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Incorporated holds 2.12M shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 14,952 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 5.37M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0% or 35,500 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 133,742 shares. Fmr accumulated 9.55M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 1,063 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 230,305 shares. 15,800 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Masters Mngmt Limited Company holds 300,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 586,717 shares.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 26,500 shares to 125,100 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).