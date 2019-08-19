American Assets Investment Management Has Boosted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $1.23 Million; Share Value Rose; Resources Connection (RECN) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $1.10 Million

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 69,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 821,332 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, down from 890,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 11,484 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.34 million, up from 980,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 2.85 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote for all Wells Fargo board nominees; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL IS NOT EARNING AN ‘APPROPRIATE AMOUNT’ BASED ON HISTORY OF COMPANY BUT SAYS BRAND IS “STRONG, VERY STRONG”; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Resolve Consolidated Securities Fraud Class Action; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P (NYSE:KMI) by 278,157 shares to 4.23 million shares, valued at $84.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Services Corporatio (NYSE:INT) by 89,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp. Series C L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold RECN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.17% more from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 85,909 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0% invested in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) for 10,235 shares. 11,938 were reported by Voya Invest Management Lc. Strs Ohio reported 39,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru LP invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity owns 28,025 shares. 787,138 are owned by Grandeur Peak Global Limited Com. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.02% or 21,128 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 48,379 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 26,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 125,295 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN).

Analysts await Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RECN’s profit will be $4.78M for 28.55 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Resources Connection, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Quantbot LP owns 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 30,813 shares. Pension Service reported 4.39M shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 10,832 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 19,594 were reported by Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. 11.63 million are owned by Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company. First Allied Advisory Services, Missouri-based fund reported 74,552 shares. Money Management Limited Com owns 101,457 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Management Ltd invested in 264,413 shares. Century Inc holds 0.46% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 9.30M shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability invested 0.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,933 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Hutchinson Management Ca stated it has 320,439 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).