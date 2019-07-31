American Assets Investment Management Has Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake By $940,000; iRobot (IRBT) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Assets Investment Management Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The American Assets Investment Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $2.39M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $72.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 10.97 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 06/03/2018 – BEAUFORT SECURITIES ADMINISTRATORS PWC SAY OFFICES IN BRISTOL, COLWYN BAY HAVE BEEN CLOSED AS RESULT OF INSOLVENCY, STAFF CUT THROUGH REDUNDANCIES TO 40 FROM 120; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Among 2 analysts covering iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. iRobot had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) on Thursday, July 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 26. See iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $96 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold iRobot Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc reported 793 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,273 shares. James Investment Research stated it has 5,460 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 39,223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 9,540 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Incorporated has invested 0.02% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.09% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 12,719 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 176 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Bath Savings stated it has 6,910 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 3,267 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Delta Asset Limited Liability Com Tn owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.02% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair; and Looj Gutter Cleaning Robot. It has a 24.22 P/E ratio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $4.36 million activity. 1,995 shares were sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel, worth $211,540. Stacy Michelle had sold 1,500 shares worth $171,000 on Tuesday, February 12. 11,159 shares were sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J, worth $1.06 million.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 741,745 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,703 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advsrs Lc. Jane Street Limited Company owns 617,071 shares. Opus Point Partners Ltd Com invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Old Natl Fincl Bank In stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 21.75M are held by Primecap Management Ca. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 483,720 shares. 32,513 are owned by Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com. 879,900 are held by Sphera Funds Mgmt. Finemark Bank Trust reported 113,945 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 1,548 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mngmt. 756,786 were accumulated by Regions. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 258,707 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $59 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of BMY in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3.