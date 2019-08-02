American Assets Investment Management Cut Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position by $1.64 Million; Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowered Stake by $732,155

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 170,849 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, down from 176,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.74. About 38,391 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $90.24. About 405,961 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd invested in 3,879 shares. Bessemer Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.13% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) or 281,167 shares. Granite Ptnrs Lc holds 0.09% or 12,371 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 92,586 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.08% or 10,600 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Dimensional Fund LP invested in 418,689 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc has invested 0.51% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Argent Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Macquarie Group holds 65,054 shares. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 253 shares. 2,806 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc. 60,179 are held by Sei Invs. 3,993 were reported by Eqis Cap Management.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20,886 shares to 49,127 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 17.76% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.54M for 18.05 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 16,905 shares. Sns Finance Gru Llc stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Management Ltd Liability holds 39,730 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 13,854 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 3,696 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 68,272 shares. First Personal Financial Serv reported 0.01% stake. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 53,903 shares. Cypress Capital owns 7,406 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs reported 2,515 shares. Serv Automobile Association accumulated 508,819 shares. Amer Research Management Com accumulated 269 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tradewinds Limited Liability Corporation reported 60 shares.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 20,000 shares to 69,800 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).