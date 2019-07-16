American Assets Investment Management Cut Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $1.48 Million as Valuation Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Benedict Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $361,998

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 4.38 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH OVERSEAS SALES DOWN 3 PCT Y/Y; 05/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR – AMD CURRENTLY BELIEVES SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS IN RESPECT OF GM CLAIM MAY NOT BE RECEIVED FROM GENERAL MOTORS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 7, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 11/05/2018 – PSA’s Opel suspends staff buyouts after wave of departures; 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS GM KOREA NEEDS $600 MLN IN OPERATIONAL FUNDS BY END-APRIL; 04/04/2018 – GM urges ‘constructive’ U.S.-China dialogue; 26/04/2018 – Bose Earns `Supplier of the Year’ Honors from General Motors; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB RESPECT AGREEMENT BETWEEN GM KOREA, UNION

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 13.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares to 97,773 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Prtnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zweig owns 183,981 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp & Tru owns 143,065 shares. Brown Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 32,785 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hexavest stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Management Assoc Ny stated it has 21,824 shares or 4.01% of all its holdings. Middleton And Co Ma accumulated 53,459 shares. Da Davidson And invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meridian Investment Counsel invested in 27,236 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sensato Investors Lc accumulated 95,400 shares. 493,309 were accumulated by Qs Limited Liability Corp. Jolley Asset Lc owns 0.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,502 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt, a Washington-based fund reported 803,898 shares. 6,909 are owned by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.92 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 532 were accumulated by Shelton. Regions Finance Corp has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 33,512 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Natl Pension Ser holds 0.21% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Harris Ltd Partnership invested in 4.2% or 61.66 million shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Chevy Chase Inc accumulated 1.30M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Savant Limited Liability holds 6,580 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Communications Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 10,752 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 456,003 shares. Prudential reported 0.35% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Andra Ap invested in 143,200 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 11,718 shares.