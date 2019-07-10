American Assets Investment Management Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $390,000 as Stock Declined; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 19,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,182 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.91M, down from 118,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 14.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 2.83 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.35 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 1.65M shares to 100.83M shares, valued at $103.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 27,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.