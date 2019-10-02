American Assets Investment Management Boosted By $908,920 Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; WACOM CO LTD SHS (WACMF) Sellers Increased By 5.6% Their Shorts

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 8.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Assets Investment Management Llc acquired 7,330 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The American Assets Investment Management Llc holds 95,000 shares with $11.82 million value, up from 87,670 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $217.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $114.47. About 400,332 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM

WACOM CO LTD SHS (OTCMKTS:WACMF) had an increase of 5.6% in short interest. WACMF’s SI was 460,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.6% from 435,900 shares previously. It closed at $3.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wacom Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets user interface solutions. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Brand Business, Technology Solution Business, and Other Business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Brand Business segment offers hardware and software products and solutions, including Wacom Intuos Pro, Intuos, Wacom MobileStudio Pro, and Wacom Cintiq Pro; digital stationery solutions under the Wacom brand with Bamboo smartpads, which digitize handwritten ideas, as well as various types of styli for mobile products; and tablets under the Wacom brand.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 28.64% above currents $114.47 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating.