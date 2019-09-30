American Assets Increases Holding in American Assets Tr (AAT); As Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ami Investment Management Has Decreased by $568,371 Its Stake

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 31,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 2.04M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 0.04% or 102,687 shares. Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated holds 8,858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 34,843 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 71,672 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 496,622 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 8,212 shares stake. American International reported 34,969 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Heitman Real Est Limited Liability Co reported 284,374 shares. 4,883 are held by Laurion Cap L P. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). 61,416 are held by First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership. Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.20 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.