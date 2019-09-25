American Assets Increased Its American Assets Tr (AAT) Stake by $9.40 Million; Avid Technology (AVID) Holding Has Lifted by Spark Investment Management Llc

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (AVID) by 328.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 62,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 81,600 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, up from 19,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 253,321 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs; 30/05/2018 – Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution Now Available; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Workflow Solutions to Accelerate Ultra-High Definition Sports Content Creation and Delivery; 28/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Rev $107.3M; 09/03/2018 – Avid Upgrades MTV3’s News Production Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC AVID.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS | E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Next Generation Maestro | PowerWall Display Solution for Affordable Studio Production; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – SEC FILING

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09M, up from 6.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 589,777 shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust; 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 8,691 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability holds 535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 5,865 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 15,765 shares. Indiana-based Everence Cap has invested 0.05% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Forward Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). 6.28M were accumulated by Assets. Citigroup owns 43,993 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 5,106 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 14,310 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 186,035 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 11,084 shares. Waterfront Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold AVID shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 21.49 million shares or 6.14% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd holds 149,925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa, France-based fund reported 25,500 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,600 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 89,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 1.96M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 643,475 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer Gru Incorporated holds 17,792 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 145,119 shares. Next Finance Grp Inc has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Northern Tru Corp owns 331,539 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 339,002 shares. 1,789 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Zacks holds 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) or 11,511 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 18,600 shares to 65,400 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 228,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,000 shares, and cut its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO).

