American Assets Has Raised Its American Assets Tr (AAT) Position by $9.40 Million; Edge Wealth Management Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Share Price Rose

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09 million, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 79,348 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076)

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 102,597 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46M, down from 106,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 4.30 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bank accumulated 49 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 79,579 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 22,788 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Blackstone Group Inc holds 0.07% or 275,000 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.63% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 8,000 shares. 385,641 are held by Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated Inc. Preferred Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Forward Lc invested in 0.08% or 10,025 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser has 4,871 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 5,991 shares.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Issuance of $150 Million of 3.91% Senior Guaranteed Notes, Series G, Due July 30, 2030 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Landmark @ One Market Achieves First BREEAM USA Certification in San Francisco – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) CEO Ernest Rady on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Acquires La Jolla Commons in San Diego, California – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Ny Amt (NRK) by 38,835 shares to 647,868 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wheatland Advsrs owns 9,083 shares. Nwq Invest Lc has 1.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ancora Advsr Ltd invested 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd has 0.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 2.23M shares or 0.61% of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Lc reported 0.49% stake. Middleton And Ma reported 2.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pzena Mgmt holds 2.46M shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 4,145 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hennessy Advsr Inc invested in 0.67% or 125,850 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.12 million shares. 20,445 were accumulated by Lafayette Investments. Westwood stated it has 1.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 63,787 shares or 1.78% of the stock. First Natl Tru Com holds 188,180 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bernie Sanders calls for higher taxes on companies with wide pay gaps – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “J.P. Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.