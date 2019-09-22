American Assets Has Boosted American Assets Tr (AAT) Position by $9.40 Million; Stock Price Rose; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Trimmed Its Holding in Oracle Ord (ORCL) as Market Value Rose

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09M, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 439,459 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Oracle Ord (ORCL) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 20,570 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 214,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.21 million, down from 234,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Oracle Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 345.51% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Architects Incorporated holds 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 11,096 shares. Contravisory Invest Management reported 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dimensional Fund LP reported 8.65M shares stake. Rodgers Brothers holds 7,077 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 74 were accumulated by Ruggie Gru. Moreover, Putnam Limited Co has 0.32% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.53 million shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc invested in 0.9% or 28,298 shares. 160,341 were accumulated by Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hendershot reported 191,865 shares. Murphy Management invested in 71,870 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc stated it has 723,726 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Inc has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Piedmont Advsr accumulated 341,212 shares. Sei has 0.27% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.46M shares. Eagle Ridge Inv holds 0.08% or 10,256 shares.

