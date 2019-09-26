American Asset Management Stake in General Dynamics (GD) Has Lifted by $446,889 as Market Valuation Rose; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Lowered Its Stake by $651,880

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $185.66. About 461,861 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 14,379 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 21,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 315,191 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $145.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,137 shares to 25,848 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,486 were accumulated by Haverford. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.04 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Com invested 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.23% or 206,590 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 116,360 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Hightower Lc owns 93,121 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 0.51% or 157,913 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Inc has 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,025 shares. Moreover, Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 20,900 shares. Notis invested in 2,600 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 2,000 were accumulated by Axa. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 858 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.14% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 182 shares in its portfolio.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 11,754 shares to 33,796 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 36,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).