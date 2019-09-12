American Asset Management Lowered Its At&T (T) Position; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

American Asset Management Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 31.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The American Asset Management Inc holds 25,848 shares with $866,000 value, down from 37,985 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $280.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 4.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp acquired 75,000 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 325,000 shares with $45.38 million value, up from 250,000 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $246.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 16,908 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.97% above currents $136.91 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, June 17 report. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, May 6. UBS has “Buy” rating and $16500 target.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AT\u0026T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.25’s average target is -2.87% below currents $38.35 stock price. AT\u0026T had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $4200 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.