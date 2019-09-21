American Asset Management Has Upped Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $446,889 as Share Price Rose; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK)

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.37. About 6.37 million shares traded or 441.44% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 794,851 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING NEAR AIRPORT; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,678 shares. Prudential holds 0.02% or 153,700 shares. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Bb&T Secs Llc has invested 0.09% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Weatherly Asset Management LP accumulated 0.16% or 12,211 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 1.50M shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co reported 61,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 94 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.44% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Aqr Cap Management Llc has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 16,465 were reported by Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Alaska Airlines cutting Philadelphia route to San Francisco – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alaska Airlines Returns to Growth in California – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load factor improves at Alaska Air – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Share Price Has Gained 46% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New autonomous UUV from General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “General Dynamics Awarded $1.6 Billion Contract to Build Additional US Navy Expeditionary Sea Base Ships – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “General Dynamics banks $1B Navy contract for 2 ESB ships – Washington Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $145.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,137 shares to 25,848 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.