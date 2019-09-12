American Asset Management Has Upped General Dynamics (GD) Stake; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Value Declined While Spitfire Capital Trimmed Position by $720,000

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 108,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 128,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 283,533 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $188.6. About 835,043 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). King Luther Capital stated it has 54,025 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Old Dominion Mngmt has 0.62% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 9,830 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.16% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Co holds 9,535 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 249,154 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 446,402 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,696 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.04% or 40,703 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 2,261 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 48,119 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 1.37% or 17,167 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.18% or 4,168 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold Inc has 0.41% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00 million and $145.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,137 shares to 25,848 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.94 million for 7.01 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 115,657 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 17,100 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp Inc reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12Th Street Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 62 shares. 1.34M were accumulated by Atlanta Capital Mgmt Com L L C. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 14,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Prns Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Legal General Public Ltd Com reported 48,313 shares stake. 22,419 are owned by Susquehanna Int Gp Llp. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 486,409 shares. Griffin Asset stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 56,453 are owned by Raymond James &. Moreover, Aperio Gp Limited Co has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 13,637 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $158.48 million activity. FROST RICHARD W had bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.