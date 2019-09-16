American Asset Management Has Raised General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $446,889; As Marsh Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Horizon Investments Has Decreased Stake

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 1.05 million shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Sanders: Sanders, Warren, Merkley Demand General Dynamics Respect Its Workers; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 78.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 27,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 7,754 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773,000, down from 35,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 1.10 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Calamos Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Capital Investors invested in 1.42% or 24.63M shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh holds 4,843 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 10,000 shares. Bb&T reported 47,043 shares. Motco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 398 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cibc Ww accumulated 48,862 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 52,683 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,295 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 664,736 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0.3% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 5.86M shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 1,062 shares. Voya Investment Lc holds 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 151,808 shares.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $145.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,137 shares to 25,848 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc accumulated 7,664 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth stated it has 8,339 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advisors has 0.16% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 40,231 shares. 2,620 are held by Boston & Management. Texas Permanent School Fund has 98,613 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 1.62% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 6,810 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 292,409 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.09% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3.15M shares. 363,396 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co stated it has 413,200 shares. Prudential Inc owns 0.07% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 466,707 shares. 75 were reported by Atwood Palmer. Conning holds 8,578 shares.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.35M for 36.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.