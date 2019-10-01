American Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $446,889; As Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Biglari Capital Has Cut Position by $2.01 Million

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $181.13. About 191,101 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 51.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 62,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 58,177 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $771.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 4,340 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold DKL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.73% less from 5.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biglari Cap Corporation owns 58,177 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks accumulated 140,000 shares. Advisory Research invested in 1.26 million shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gru owns 950 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 508 shares. Citigroup owns 137 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 57,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 76 shares. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 2,923 shares. Gsa Partners Llp reported 10,146 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co reported 158 shares stake. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability holds 0% or 61,504 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 8,915 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 200,111 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co owns 346,374 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DKL’s profit will be $20.51M for 9.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Delek Logistics Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 193,164 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 5,239 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Newfocus Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,761 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Com owns 38,975 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 4.52 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 28,304 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 48,347 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 8,614 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.74% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 31,504 shares. Peninsula Asset stated it has 1.14% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 6,037 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.02% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 9,870 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Commerce reported 550 shares.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00 million and $145.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,137 shares to 25,848 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.