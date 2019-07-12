American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Stock Value Declined While Css Lowered Stake; As Oneok (OKE) Share Value Rose, Holder Symphony Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 1.94 million shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c

Css Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 80.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 376,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 467,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 5.73 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of stock. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 1.25M shares to 9.00 million shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 13,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (Prn).

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 5.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.63 per share. AAL’s profit will be $767.20M for 4.80 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 230.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $299.75M for 24.67 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.