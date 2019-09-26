American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Stock Price Declined While Laurion Capital Management LP Cut by $5.94 Million Its Position; Hyman Charles D Increased Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $314,800; Stock Value Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 82.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 185,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, down from 225,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 1.20M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 6,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 198,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, up from 192,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 1.59M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.36M for 5.19 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 35% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Airlines (AAL) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “American releases details on new DFW-Tokyo route – Dallas Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why American Airlines Group Stock Dropped 10.9% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tariff delay, Morrisons help FTSE 100 stay afloat – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 2,500 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $65,844 on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 326,400 shares to 481,400 shares, valued at $81.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (Call) (NYSE:TRGP) by 58,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (Call) (NYSE:NOW).

