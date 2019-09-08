American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Stock Declined While Twin Tree Management LP Boosted by $25.65 Million Its Holding; Rbf Capital Has Raised Position in Discovery (DISCA) by $1.35 Million as Stock Declined

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 275833.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 827,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 827,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.29M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL) by 35,091 shares to 44,909 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 403,887 shares or 7.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Alpha has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 11,232 shares. 17,700 were reported by Icon Advisers Co. Washington Trust National Bank accumulated 7,593 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 313,843 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 110,751 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 283,332 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). National Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 16,651 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Skba Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Toth Finance Advisory Corp has 200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 114,310 shares. 7,911 were accumulated by Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 84 shares. 923,224 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 143,505 shares. Shufro Rose Lc stated it has 6,893 shares. Amp Capital Invsts invested in 29,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hourglass Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.94% or 317,894 shares. Buckingham accumulated 340,211 shares. Bessemer owns 1,283 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,987 shares. 45,169 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech L P. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 49 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 500 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.35% or 44,660 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was bought by Johnson Stephen L. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was made by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was made by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4.

