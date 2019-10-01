American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Position Maintained by Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp; Holder Shikiar Asset Management Upped Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 114,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 105,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 237,706 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 3.75 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 105,899 shares in its portfolio. Century Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 1.00 million shares. Next Financial Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 139 shares. Connable Office invested in 8,160 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 198,997 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 1,000 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 293,743 shares. The Georgia-based Decatur Capital Incorporated has invested 1.52% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 54,585 were accumulated by Investec Asset North America.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: This 7.1%-Yielding REIT Is Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,820 shares to 46,330 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 21,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,495 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,970 shares to 116,030 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,152 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc holds 0.13% or 13,840 shares in its portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank reported 17,111 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 530 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Federated Pa holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 183 shares. 15,350 are held by Brave Asset. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability has invested 3.11% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 13,827 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 1,014 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 81,183 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.93% or 4.13 million shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 50,000 shares. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Boeing Faces New Delays; Bitcoin ETF Coming – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “American’s Envoy Air reaches agreement with dispatchers – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BHM traffic rises in August; American Airlines eclipses Southwest – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Airline Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.