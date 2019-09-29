American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Holding Held by Hsbc Holdings Plc; Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Upped Position in Avista (AVA) by $5.62 Million as Share Price Rose

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 110.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 166,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 316,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.31 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 127,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 279,209 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45 million, up from 151,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 309,793 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 13/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN IDAHO MERGER CASE; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Avista $375m WNG 30Y; IPT +125 Area; 05/03/2018 AVA: Hearing that staff is recommending the OPUC reject the Avista/HydroOne merger, opening up a new front in Trump’s Trade War with Canada. – ! $AVA; 16/03/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Reach Settlement in Principle in Washington Merger Case; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – AGREEMENT REPRESENTS A FULL SETTLEMENT WHICH ALL PARTIES HAVE AGREED IS CONSISTENT WITH PUBLIC INTEREST; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 16/05/2018 – AVISTA CORP: FILES FOR; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – COMPANIES HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES, ALL-ISSUES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE THE PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF OREGON; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS IF COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON SETTLEMENT TO BE PROPORTIONALLY ALLOCATED TO OTHER STATES, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS WOULD BE ABOUT $74 MLN; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA REACH SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN WASHINGTON MERGER CASE

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 13,246 shares to 26,019 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 120,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,757 shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Ltd accumulated 47,678 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 346,208 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 22,348 shares. Moreover, Cetera Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pictet Asset Limited reported 84,601 shares stake. Nwi Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.81% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 458 are owned by Hm Payson. Pentwater Management Limited Partnership stated it has 169,439 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 205,113 shares. Piedmont Investment accumulated 8,652 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd stated it has 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 32,700 shares stake. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc Ny reported 10,000 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Management invested 0.39% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 18,215 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 24 investors sold AVA shares while 50 reduced holdings. only 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 50.11 million shares or 4.57% more from 47.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Hanson Mcclain reported 481 shares. Sei Investments Communications has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Comerica National Bank holds 63,657 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 11,770 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 182,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 1.10 million shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 46,765 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Richard C Young And Ltd invested in 154,109 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 25,020 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 11,462 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 0.04% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 39,125 shares to 90,472 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 79,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,755 shares, and cut its stake in Construction Partners Inc.