American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Raised Holding; As Verint Systems (VRNT) Valuation Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $4.34 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 7023.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 20,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 20,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, up from 292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 3.74M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 73,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 764,194 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.75M, up from 690,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 124,108 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Verint Systems’s (NASDAQ:VRNT) Share Price Gain of 67% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Geico, Humana, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, State Farm and USAA Top Insurer Rankings in Verint Digital Experience Index – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Verint (VRNT) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 17,300 shares to 4,753 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,944 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (NYSE:UL).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 24,552 shares to 8,424 shares, valued at $132,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 12,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,622 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

