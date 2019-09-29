American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) Shareholder Masters Capital Management Raised Stake; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.66 Million as Valuation Rose

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.61M, up from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 271,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.62M, down from 291,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.42M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 13.48 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,566 shares to 105,350 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old State Bank In stated it has 14,961 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 2,885 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 8,824 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 2,510 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 0.87% or 164,980 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.69% or 5.09M shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd holds 47,395 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Hrt Financial Lc reported 19,491 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 309,633 shares. 53,970 were accumulated by Ledyard Fincl Bank. Fin Counselors reported 128,693 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning holds 0.1% or 22,455 shares. 6,328 are owned by Cleararc Capital Incorporated. First Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya. 4,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. $65,844 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. On Tuesday, June 4 Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares.

