American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) Shareholder Masters Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Retrophin (RTRX) Position Maintained by Emory University

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 860,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.31 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 2.13M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 122,704 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. ASELAGE STEVE also sold $45,667 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11. REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927 worth of stock. On Monday, February 11 ROTE WILLIAM E. sold $42,558 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 1,985 shares.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 16,872 shares to 45,771 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,884 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 216,633 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% or 2.12 million shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 24,161 shares. 136,765 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 63,205 shares. Emory University holds 110,627 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Magnetar Fincl Ltd reported 11,529 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 32,398 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 406,322 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 60,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. J Goldman Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 18,556 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 3,064 shares or 0% of the stock. 85 were reported by Regions Fincl. Hudock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 934 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd has 3.52 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 0.02% stake. Shufro Rose And reported 6,893 shares. Alexandria Lc holds 35,000 shares. 58,800 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Oppenheimer Asset owns 45 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 1,040 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc owns 6,994 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Com invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Titan Med Inc by 250,000 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp (Call) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call).