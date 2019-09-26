American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Value Declined While Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $3.14 Million; Old Republic International Has Upped National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Stake by $4.97 Million

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 95,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 356,500 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.81M, up from 261,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 26,693 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp analyzed 98,000 shares as the company's stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 169,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 267,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 1.16 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC - HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP - EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP - EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.29 million for 5.19 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTT, IR, AAL – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Airline Stocks’ Q2 Earnings Due on July 25: LUV, AAL & ALK – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Did Spirit Airlines and American Airlines Deserve Monday’s Analyst Downgrades? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “DFW Airport considers range of options for design of new terminal – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American retires MD-80, classic paint scheme with final DFW flight – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

