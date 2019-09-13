American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Price Declined While Masters Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Ami Asset Management Position in Science Applications Intl (SAIC) Has Cut by $613,696

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 149,128 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91 million, down from 156,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 236,369 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 30/04/2018 – John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Net $51M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 23/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – CONTRACT HAS 5-YEAR ORDERING PERIOD AND A CEILING VALUE OF MORE THAN $554 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.61 million, up from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 4.17M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (NASDAQ:LGND) by 20,483 shares to 121,491 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 80,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics I by 334,057 shares to 4.67M shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T).