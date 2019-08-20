American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Price Declined While Cyrus Capital Partners LP Lifted by $65.87 Million Its Holding; Barton Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $1.55 Million

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 5.59M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 293,819 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86 million, up from 278,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.37. About 3.14M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,719 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.32% or 445,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 13,769 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 797,388 shares. 4,631 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 23,453 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co, Japan-based fund reported 16,165 shares. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,468 shares. Alyeska Gp Limited Partnership invested in 1.07% or 756,282 shares. Axa owns 255,044 shares. Wolverine Asset holds 1,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Invest Services Wi has 0.97% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 8,706 shares. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 3,465 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 99,261 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 224,203 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 650,792 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1.99 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc accumulated 0.03% or 545,000 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 28,104 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% or 9,984 shares. Kwmg Lc invested 0.54% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Farmers And Merchants Inc holds 0.01% or 2,651 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 186,098 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 505,996 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 66,986 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability has 9,987 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 36.03 million shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4.