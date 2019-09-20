American Airls Group (AAL) Stake Maintained by Masters Capital Management Llc; Harvest Management Cut Its Mitek Sys (MITK) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 154,197 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.61 million, up from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 5.13M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Shares for $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $24.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund holds 0.05% or 8,256 shares. Teton Advsrs owns 50,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 0% or 126 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 1.59 million shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Papp L Roy & Assocs invested in 12,223 shares. Professionals accumulated 0.16% or 13,256 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 691,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc invested in 0.02% or 1.12M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors owns 346 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 250,233 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation accumulated 91,693 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 146,396 shares.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 100,920 shares to 107,920 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

