American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake; Penn Davis Mcfarland Position In Abb Limited (ABB) Was Upped

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company's stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 1.04M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company's stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5,411 shares to 158,453 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,413 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. 50,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4.