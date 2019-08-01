American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Has Increased Stake; As Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Stock Value Declined, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increased Holding by $2.40 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 14,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 317,894 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 303,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 7.09M shares traded or 17.23% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners Lp (BPY) by 109.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 119,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 229,842 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 109,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 626,598 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – SPECIAL COMMITTEE, COMPRISED OF NON-EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED GGP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DEAL; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy US mall owner GGP $9.25 billion in cash; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to take over U.S. mall operator GGP for $15.3 bln; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO FFO/UNIT FOR BPY UNITHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS SEES DEAL ADDING TO FFO/UNIT

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of stock. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 0.96% or 102,994 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications Incorporated holds 22 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 1.99M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability holds 10,353 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 680,403 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 59,232 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cambridge Inv Research holds 0.02% or 53,307 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Limited has 0.41% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Northern Corp has 4.07 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 2.45M shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hl Financial Limited Company invested in 30,310 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares to 29,476 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,345 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 996,825 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. Jcic Asset holds 0.24% or 29,775 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 1,880 shares. Vertex One Asset Management holds 703,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The accumulated 11.90M shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.33% or 4.71 million shares in its portfolio. Fiera Corporation holds 221,887 shares. Whittier Tru reported 1,534 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 35,236 shares. Addenda reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Ci Invests reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bamco New York invested in 0% or 892 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 81.72 million shares for 7.07% of their portfolio.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 154,720 shares to 449,964 shares, valued at $20.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 115,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,151 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX).