American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding; Citizens & Northern Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $777,465

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1886.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 484,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 510,470 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, up from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 8.89 million shares traded or 34.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 6,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 37,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 44,000 shares to 16,090 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

