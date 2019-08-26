American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Raised Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Adr (BABA) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $789,516 as Market Valuation Declined

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (BABA) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,662 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91M shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 8.91 million shares traded or 35.69% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 159,155 shares. Estabrook Management holds 1,000 shares. Moreover, Harris Associates Limited Partnership has 1.1% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 18.91 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pentwater Cap LP stated it has 267,439 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 918,572 are held by Citigroup Inc. Zebra Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co accumulated 712,228 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 0.11% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The New York-based M&R Capital Management has invested 0.07% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Stifel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Kwmg Llc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. On Monday, August 5 EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 4,000 shares. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4.

