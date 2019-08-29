American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Stake; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreased Ametek New (AME) Stake by $5.07 Million; Market Value Rose

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 1.92M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 61,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 54,888 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 116,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 74,764 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank reported 16,719 shares. Asset Inc has 0.06% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 14,323 shares. 254,400 were accumulated by Point72 Asset L P. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Amp Cap Invsts Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Ent Fincl holds 0.05% or 2,572 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 9,117 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 298,547 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 33,829 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0% or 27,923 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 22,970 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.08% or 23.73M shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Network Lc has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 2,518 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 167,189 shares.

More important recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Mark Gordon Elected Vice President and General Manager, Thermal Management Systems – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMETEK Inc (New) (AME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) by 25,200 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Put) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put).

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q1 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SKYW – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Airlines Earnings: Why AAL Stock Is Shifting Down Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear Of The Day: American Airlines (AAL) – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is a Beat Likely for American Airlines (AAL) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.26% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Federated Investors Pa holds 4,836 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Capital Advisers Limited Liability reported 9,018 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1.09M shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 3.52M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 46,444 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 0.2% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Schroder Inv Management Group Inc has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). New Generation Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.85% or 38,119 shares. Gru Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 181,959 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 325,737 shares. Maverick Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 1,431 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was made by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4.