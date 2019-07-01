American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding by $65.87 Million; Forest Hill Capital Lifted Position in Iberiabank (IBKC) by $1.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 2.50 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 19,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 168,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 80,192 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group accumulated 588,851 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 62,674 shares. Prudential Finance has 371,677 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.45% or 12,130 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 505,996 shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 91,522 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 207,482 shares. British Columbia Invest Management reported 112,482 shares. Prudential Plc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Axa holds 0% or 8,769 shares in its portfolio. 9,953 are held by Verity Asset Management. Evanson Asset Llc invested in 10,353 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 52,376 shares stake. 80,000 were accumulated by Stelliam Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership. 353,723 are owned by Citadel Advsrs.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14,697 shares to 89,322 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 34,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,365 shares, and cut its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First LP invested in 0.01% or 66,843 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us holds 611,067 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.07% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.16% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). D E Shaw & Com accumulated 129,578 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank holds 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 5,495 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 458,978 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Lc stated it has 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research owns 12,115 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,081 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody Savings Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 34 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 164,690 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 306,035 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 270,296 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP owns 0.06% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 26,220 shares.

