American Airls Group (AAL) Share Value Declined While Goodhaven Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Forward Management Raised Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Position

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 8.19 million shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 1.20 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 368,949 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 14,167 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability reported 17,757 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 57,083 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 22.63 million shares. Management Va holds 87,388 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. 47,667 were reported by Cibc Ww. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advisors has 0.12% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Laurion Capital Management LP invested in 0% or 11,589 shares. Prelude Mngmt Llc invested in 38,673 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ellington Management reported 0.18% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech owns 15,903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $65,844 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $565.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 760,387 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $108.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 269,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,238 shares, and cut its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $146,294 was bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.