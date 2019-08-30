American Airls Group (AAL) Share Price Declined While Pentwater Capital Management LP Increased Position by $7.67 Million; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 25,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 140,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 10.12M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 03/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1237.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 247,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 267,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 1.44 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,439 shares to 23,245 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,662 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by KERR DEREK J. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 420,000 shares to 605,000 shares, valued at $18.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (Call) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).