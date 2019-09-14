American Airls Group (AAL) Share Price Declined While Goodhaven Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $811,200; Pzena Investment Management Decreased Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $111.30 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 6.52 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 4.24M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $347.49 million, down from 5.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 2.33M shares traded or 30.07% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited holds 13,478 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 1.11 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 12,241 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 68,367 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ls Invest Advsr Lc owns 9,057 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 58,290 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.64% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Greenleaf Tru has 10,024 shares. Hamilton Point Ltd Com holds 25,068 shares. Texas Yale owns 4,106 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.32% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 32,972 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “VELOCITY COMMERCE GROUP Launches S2 CommerceView – GuruFocus.com” published on September 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Omnicom Group Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 508,190 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $35.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 11.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 15.41 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s Bullish Q2 RASM View, AAL, JBLU & DAL in Focus – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, FFIV, AAL – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,856.88 up 29.93 points – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: UAL, AAL, TAP – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: AAL & UAL Extend 737 MAX Grounding Period, ALK in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. On Tuesday, June 4 KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. $138,150 worth of stock was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based U S Glob Invsts has invested 4.33% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 9,647 shares. Next Grp holds 0% or 1,022 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Css Llc Il owns 5.21% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 2.78M shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 11.04M shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Regent Management Ltd Liability invested in 11,694 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 13,700 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 2,904 shares. Nomura owns 46,076 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 30 shares. Cap Ww Invsts has invested 0.06% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marco Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.52% or 89,622 shares in its portfolio.