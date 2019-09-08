American Airls Group (AAL) Position Raised by Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp; Advisors Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 47,461 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, up from 44,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtn holds 8,085 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated stated it has 27,003 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Lc has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 145,611 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 1.99 million shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 9,680 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 85,472 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited has 0.18% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,000 shares. 30,500 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Tech. Nwi Management LP reported 300,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 518,218 shares. Johnson Grp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,468 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc reported 0.04% stake. Parkside State Bank Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reminder – American Airlines Group (AAL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American mechanic charged with sabotage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear Of The Day: American Airlines (AAL) – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: AAL Gives Update on MAX 737 Grounding, HA, LUV in Focus – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Being the Largest Airline in Your Homeland Does Not Guarantee Investment Returns – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M. On Tuesday, June 4 CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 25,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720. On Tuesday, June 4 KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Mgmt has invested 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South Street Advsr Ltd Liability has 4,710 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Markel owns 1.81M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 197,609 shares. Cipher Capital Lp owns 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,579 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd reported 8,190 shares stake. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.1% or 1.81 million shares. Sather Financial Gru accumulated 276,171 shares or 6.21% of the stock. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 139,025 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.71 million shares. Palisade Capital Llc Nj holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 74,308 shares. Marietta Inv Partners Ltd Com invested in 8,693 shares. Trustmark National Bank Department reported 19,374 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware invested in 0.6% or 33,369 shares. Strategic Advisors Lc holds 0.63% or 14,701 shares in its portfolio.