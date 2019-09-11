American Airls Group (AAL) Position Maintained by Cyrus Capital Partners Lp; As Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Raised Its Position

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 5.12M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 651,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.85M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 493,337 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 15,500 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 110,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,700 shares, and cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. Isom Robert D Jr bought $65,844 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was made by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4.