American Airls Group (AAL) Position Boosted by Tyvor Capital Llc; As Bok Finl Com New (BOKF) Stock Price Declined, Reinhart Partners Lowered Stake

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp Com New (BOKF) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 46,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 260,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20M, down from 306,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.7. About 93,534 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE IN MID 1% RANGE FOR SOME TIME; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE CAPITAL OUTFLOW ON RATE GAP IN RECENT MOVES; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: TRUE EXTERNAL UNCERTAINTIES HAVE RECENTLY INCREASED; 17/05/2018 – Emerging Market Rout Spares Korea Bonds on Dovish BOK Signal; 23/05/2018 – LEE: BOK BOARD HELD RATES AS UNCERTAINTIES HIGH; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA GROWTH ON FORESEEN PATH; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government to Open Net Dollar-Won Trading Volumes Every 3 Months From Late 2019 — Finance Ministry, BOK; 23/05/2018 – BOK: GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH APRIL PROJECTION; 07/03/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 14-15; 07/03/2018 – Rugby-Bok Kriel to have second surgery on injured shoulder

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 222.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.12 million, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 6.48 million shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.90M for 10.19 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $257,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd invested in 0% or 1,575 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Chicago Equity Prtn holds 0.02% or 7,561 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 1.37 million shares stake. Westwood Holdings Gru Inc reported 3,844 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,857 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 1,932 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 59,574 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 16 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Strs Ohio stated it has 3,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Ltd Com owns 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 6,996 shares. Cibc World owns 0.55% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 830,020 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Tr Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 34,389 shares to 156,924 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc Com (NYSE:MMI) by 33,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,383 shares, and has risen its stake in 1St Source Corp Com (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 11,546 shares to 488,454 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.