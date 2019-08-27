American Airls Group (AAL) Holding Maintained by U S Global Investors Inc; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stock Declined While Francisco Partners Management LP Has Cut Stake by $677,406

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 266,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 585,558 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, up from 319,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 643,260 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 8,002 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Consulta has 0.63% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 200,000 shares. Compton Capital Incorporated Ri reported 0.53% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com accumulated 59,868 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 53,697 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 2.45M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 11,725 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,651 shares. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,803 shares. Raymond James Fincl holds 0% or 23,341 shares. Sun Life Financial owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 676 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 1,784 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. $416,250 worth of stock was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NYSE:NEM) by 23,900 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,839 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

