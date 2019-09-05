American Airls Group (AAL) Holding Lifted by Raging Capital Management Llc; Gabalex Capital Management Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Lifted by $1.13 Million as Share Price Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 3.10M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 6.69 million shares traded or 1.47% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 690,415 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 1,431 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.96% or 102,994 shares. Financial Management Inc owns 13,256 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 3.19% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 724,300 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 306,910 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Management Lc reported 11,694 shares. At Bankshares has 0.13% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 34,344 shares. Pnc Financial Incorporated owns 119,765 shares. Blair William Company Il reported 17,461 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd reported 53,697 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 6,353 shares. Geode Cap Management has 0.05% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Company holds 4,883 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.59 million shares or 3.75% of all its holdings.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by KERR DEREK J. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 264,995 shares to 288,998 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 107,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,620 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.54% or 19,413 shares. Swedbank owns 6.01M shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 517,341 are owned by Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Trustmark Bankshares Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Motley Fool Asset Limited Co owns 12,164 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot stated it has 8,024 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tealwood Asset Management reported 37,665 shares stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Nomura Asset Ltd owns 279,117 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 477,930 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 14,232 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability accumulated 11,450 shares. Tributary Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Duncker Streett Company reported 0% stake.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

