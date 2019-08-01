American Airls Group (AAL) Holding Lifted by Hourglass Capital Llc; Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake Has Raised by Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 5.19 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text)

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 14,651 shares as the company's stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 317,894 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 303,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 6.27M shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,290 shares to 41,927 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,201 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp owns 4.07 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 129,287 shares in its portfolio. 285,528 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cibc World Mkts owns 67,010 shares. Buckingham Cap reported 1.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The New Jersey-based Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Stelliam Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.59 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 680,403 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company reported 6 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability reported 365,156 shares stake. Utah Retirement reported 34,411 shares. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 0.18% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,498 are owned by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 3,360 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 55,722 shares stake. At Bancorporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 338 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 50,911 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 0.13% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 139,798 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Destination Wealth reported 2,102 shares stake. Veritable LP invested in 36,524 shares. 10,100 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 5,166 shares.